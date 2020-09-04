Uptrend Call Working As Natera Inc Stock Rises 26.5% (NTRA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) on March 24th, 2020 at $25.30. In approximately 2 weeks, Natera Inc has returned 26.55% as of today's recent price of $32.01.

Natera Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.80 and a 52-week low of $16.87 and are now trading 90% above that low price at $32.01 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Natera, Inc. operates as a diagnostics company. The Company provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. Natera also offers pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, aneuploidy screening, translocation, and single gene testing services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Natera Inc shares.

