Uptrend Call Working As Murphy Oil Corp Stock Rises 26.2% (MUR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) on November 1st, 2019 at $21.64. In approximately 2 months, Murphy Oil Corp has returned 26.23% as of today's recent price of $27.31.

Over the past year, Murphy Oil Corp has traded in a range of $17.04 to $31.13 and is now at $27.31, 60% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% lower and 2.52% higher over the past week, respectively.

Murphy Oil Corporation is a worldwide oil and gas exploration and production company with refining and marketing operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company also has exploration and production activities in countries that include United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Ecuador. Murphy Oil has retail operations as well in the United States.

