Uptrend Call Working As Mueller Water-A Stock Rises 9.5% (MWA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mueller Water-A (NYSE:MWA) on September 12th, 2019 at $10.94. In approximately 4 months, Mueller Water-A has returned 9.47% as of today's recent price of $11.97.

In the past 52 weeks, Mueller Water-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.85 and a high of $12.26 and are now at $11.97, 35% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures a broad range of water infrastructure and flow control products for use in water distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, gas distribution systems and fire protection piping systems. The Company's product portfolio includes engineered valves, hydrants, pipe fittings and ductile iron pipe.

