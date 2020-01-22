Uptrend Call Working As Msci Inc Stock Rises 19.7% (MSCI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) on October 31st, 2019 at $234.34. In approximately 3 months, Msci Inc has returned 19.71% as of today's recent price of $280.52.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Msci Inc have traded between a low of $160.03 and a high of $283.37 and are now at $280.52, which is 75% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 0.60% higher over the past week, respectively.

MSCI Inc. provides investment decision support tools to investment institutions worldwide. The Company produces indices and risk and return portfolio analytics for use in managing investment portfolios.

