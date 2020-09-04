Uptrend Call Working As Monarch Casino Stock Rises 29.0% (MCRI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Monarch Casino (NASDAQ:MCRI) on March 24th, 2020 at $21.88. In approximately 2 weeks, Monarch Casino has returned 29.00% as of today's recent price of $28.23.

In the past 52 weeks, Monarch Casino share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.83 and a high of $57.57 and are now at $28.23, 120% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, owns and operates the tropically-themed casino resort in Reno, Nevada. The Resort features a casino, a hotel and motor lounge, restaurants, bars, a nightclub, a swimming pool and health club, a gift shop, a family entertainment center, banquet and meeting space, and surface parking spaces.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Monarch Casino shares.

Log in and add Monarch Casino (MCRI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.