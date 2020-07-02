Uptrend Call Working As Molson Coors-B Stock Rises 5.5% (TAP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) on December 20th, 2019 at $54.31. In approximately 2 months, Molson Coors-B has returned 5.47% as of today's recent price of $57.28.

Over the past year, Molson Coors-B has traded in a range of $49.82 to $67.24 and is now at $57.28, 15% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company operates as a brewing company. The Company brews and produces beer. Molson Coors Brewing serves customers worldwide.

