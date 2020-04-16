Uptrend Call Working As Mindbody Inc-A Stock Rises 0.0% (MB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mindbody Inc-A (NASDAQ:MB) on April 3rd, 2019 at $46,700.00. In approximately 13 months, Mindbody Inc-A has returned 0.00% as of today's recent price of $46,700.00.

Mindbody Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46700.00 and a 52-week low of $0.57 and are now trading 8,192,882% above that low price at $46700.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

MINDBODY, Inc. provides business management software. The Company develops a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the wellness services industry. MINDBODY serves customers worldwide.

