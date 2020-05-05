Uptrend Call Working As Microchip Tech Stock Rises 9.7% (MCHP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) on April 7th, 2020 at $74.75. In approximately 4 weeks, Microchip Tech has returned 9.73% as of today's recent price of $82.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Microchip Tech have traded between a low of $53.15 and a high of $112.47 and are now at $81.90, which is 54% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Microchip Technology Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets microcontrollers, related mixed-signal and memory products, and application development systems for high-volume embedded control applications. The Company also designs, develops, and markets linear and mixed-signal, power management, and thermal management products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Microchip Tech shares.

Log in and add Microchip Tech (MCHP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.