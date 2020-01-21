Uptrend Call Working As Mgm Resorts Inte Stock Rises 18.2% (MGM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) on October 25th, 2019 at $28.29. In approximately 3 months, Mgm Resorts Inte has returned 18.15% as of today's recent price of $33.42.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mgm Resorts Inte have traded between a low of $23.68 and a high of $34.63 and are now at $33.42, which is 41% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

MGM Resorts International operates gaming, hospitality, and entertainment resorts. The Company offers accommodation, dining, meeting, convention and hospitality management services for casino and non-casino properties around the world.

