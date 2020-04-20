Uptrend Call Working As Merit Medical Stock Rises 11.1% (MMSI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI) on March 26th, 2020 at $34.23. In approximately 4 weeks, Merit Medical has returned 11.09% as of today's recent price of $38.02.

Merit Medical share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.44 and a 52-week low of $20.70 and are now trading 84% above that low price at $38.02 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.68% lower and 0.76% lower over the past week, respectively.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets products used in diagnostic and interventional cardiology and radiology procedures. The Company's primary products include inflation devices, guide wires, thrombolytic catheters and fluid dispensing systems, and angiography accessories, among others. Merit's products are sold worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Merit Medical shares.

Log in and add Merit Medical (MMSI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.