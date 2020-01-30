Uptrend Call Working As Mcdonalds Corp Stock Rises 6.7% (MCD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mcdonalds Corp (:MCD) on January 6th, 2020 at $201.06. In approximately 3 weeks, Mcdonalds Corp has returned 6.65% as of today's recent price of $214.44.

Mcdonalds Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $221.93 and a 52-week low of $173.41 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $214.55 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

McDonald's Corporation franchises and operates fast-food restaurants in the global restaurant industry. The Company's restaurants serves a variety of value-priced menu products in countries around the world.

