Uptrend Call Working As Matador Resource Stock Rises 30.2% (MTDR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Matador Resource (NYSE:MTDR) on November 4th, 2019 at $15.10. In approximately 2 months, Matador Resource has returned 30.20% as of today's recent price of $19.66.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Matador Resource have traded between a low of $12.16 and a high of $22.25 and are now at $19.66, which is 62% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.5%.

Matador Resources Company operates as an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The Company offers its services primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas and the Haynesville Shale as well as Cotton Valley in northwest Louisiana and east Texas.

