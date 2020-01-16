Uptrend Call Working As Masonite Interna Stock Rises 41.7% (DOOR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Masonite Interna (NYSE:DOOR) on August 30th, 2019 at $53.04. In approximately 5 months, Masonite Interna has returned 41.75% as of today's recent price of $75.18.

Over the past year, Masonite Interna has traded in a range of $47.04 to $75.70 and is now at $75.18, 60% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.65% higher and 1.21% higher over the past week, respectively.

Masonite International Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, manufactures residential and commercial doors. Masonite offers interior, entry, and patio doors through a network of local dealers and home improvement retailers. Masonite International serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Masonite Interna shares.

Log in and add Masonite Interna (DOOR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.