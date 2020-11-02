Uptrend Call Working As Masimo Corp Stock Rises 17.1% (MASI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) on November 19th, 2019 at $151.26. In approximately 3 months, Masimo Corp has returned 17.10% as of today's recent price of $177.12.

Over the past year, Masimo Corp has traded in a range of $118.64 to $178.14 and is now at $178.13, 50% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.53% higher and 0.83% higher over the past week, respectively.

Masimo Corporation designs, develops, and licenses medical signal processing and sensor technology for the non-invasive monitoring of physiological parameters. The Company's products are designed to improve the effectiveness of pulse oximetry by overcoming the inability of current monitors to precisely measure the levels of arterial blood oxygen saturation and low arterial blood flow.

