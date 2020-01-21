Uptrend Call Working As Masco Corp Stock Rises 28.7% (MAS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) on June 10th, 2019 at $38.15. In approximately 7 months, Masco Corp has returned 28.66% as of today's recent price of $49.09.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Masco Corp have traded between a low of $30.48 and a high of $49.50 and are now at $49.09, which is 61% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Masco Corporation manufactures and sells home improvement and building products. The Company's products include faucets, kitchen and bath cabinets, architectural coatings, and builders hardware products. Masco sells its products through mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, and other wholesale and retail outlets to consumers and contractors.

