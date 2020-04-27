Uptrend Call Working As Marriott Vacatio Stock Rises 18.8% (VAC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Marriott Vacatio (NYSE:VAC) on April 7th, 2020 at $67.47. In approximately 3 weeks, Marriott Vacatio has returned 18.75% as of today's recent price of $80.11.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Marriott Vacatio have traded between a low of $30.10 and a high of $130.94 and are now at $80.11, which is 166% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a worldwide developer, marketer, seller, and manager of vacation ownership resorts and vacation club, destination club, and exchange programs. The Company focuses on selling vacation ownership products, managing resorts, financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products, and renting vacation ownership inventory.

