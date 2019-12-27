Uptrend Call Working As Marriott Intl-A Stock Rises 22.6% (MAR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) on October 24th, 2019 at $123.76. In approximately 2 months, Marriott Intl-A has returned 22.63% as of today's recent price of $151.76.

Over the past year, Marriott Intl-A has traded in a range of $100.62 to $152.36 and is now at $152.09, 51% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

Marriott International Inc. of Maryland is a worldwide operator and franchisor of hotels. The Company franchises lodging facilities and vacation timesharing resorts under various brand names. Marriott also provides services to home and condominium owner associations for projects associated with several of its brands.

