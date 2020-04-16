Uptrend Call Working As Marketaxess Stock Rises 28.3% (MKTX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Marketaxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) on March 25th, 2020 at $336.76. In approximately 3 weeks, Marketaxess has returned 28.27% as of today's recent price of $431.97.

Over the past year, Marketaxess has traded in a range of $256.61 to $430.42 and is now at $431.97, 68% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. operates an electronic, multi-dealer to client platform for U.S. and European high-grade corporate and emerging markets bond trading. The Company develops technology delivers price discovery and trade execution services to institutional and broker-dealer clients.

