Uptrend Call Working As Manitowoc Co Stock Rises 30.3% (MTW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) on October 24th, 2019 at $12.48. In approximately 3 months, Manitowoc Co has returned 30.30% as of today's recent price of $16.25.

Manitowoc Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.77 and a 52-week low of $10.49 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $16.25 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is a diversified industrial manufacturer of cranes and related products. The Company's products include lattice-boom cranes, tower cranes, mobile telescopic cranes, and boom trucks.

