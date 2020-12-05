Uptrend Call Working As Manhattan Assoc Stock Rises 35.4% (MANH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Manhattan Assoc (NASDAQ:MANH) on April 9th, 2020 at $56.45. In approximately 1 month, Manhattan Assoc has returned 35.42% as of today's recent price of $76.44.

Manhattan Assoc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $90.46 and a 52-week low of $35.20 and are now trading 117% above that low price at $76.29 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. provides information technology solutions for distribution centers. The solutions are designed to enable the efficient movement of goods through the supply chain. The Company's solutions optimize the receipt, storage, and distribution of inventory, as well as manage equipment and personnel within a distribution center.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Manhattan Assoc shares.

Log in and add Manhattan Assoc (MANH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.