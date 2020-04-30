Uptrend Call Working As Magellan Health Stock Rises 46.2% (MGLN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) on March 25th, 2020 at $42.25. In approximately 1 month, Magellan Health has returned 46.17% as of today's recent price of $61.75.

Magellan Health share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $84.71 and a 52-week low of $30.60 and are now trading 102% above that low price at $61.75 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% lower and 1.85% lower over the past week, respectively.

Magellan Health, Inc. coordinates and manages the delivery of behavioral healthcare treatment services. The Company provides services through its contracted network of third-party treatment providers which includes psychiatrists, psychologists, psychiatric hospitals, and residential treatment centers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Magellan Health shares.

Log in and add Magellan Health (MGLN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.