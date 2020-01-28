Uptrend Call Working As Madison Square-A Stock Rises 11.8% (MSG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Madison Square-A (NYSE:MSG) on September 13th, 2019 at $266.87. In approximately 5 months, Madison Square-A has returned 11.82% as of today's recent price of $298.40.

Over the past year, Madison Square-A has traded in a range of $247.57 to $315.95 and is now at $298.40, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

The Madison Square Garden Company operates in the sports, entertainment, and media industries. The Company owns and operates sports franchises and hosts various venues including concerts, sporting events, and theatrical productions. The Madison Square Garden conducts its business in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Madison Square-A shares.

