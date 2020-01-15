Uptrend Call Working As Macom Technology Stock Rises 62.1% (MTSI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Macom Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) on July 17th, 2019 at $17.06. In approximately 6 months, Macom Technology has returned 62.12% as of today's recent price of $27.65.

In the past 52 weeks, Macom Technology share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.48 and a high of $27.98 and are now at $27.65, 122% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% higher and 1.39% higher over the past week, respectively.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides analog semiconductor solutions. The Company supplies semiconductors, active and passive components, and sub-assemblies for use in radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave applications. MACOM Technology Solutions serves customers throughout the United States.

