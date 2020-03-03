Uptrend Call Working As Luminex Corp Stock Rises 24.6% (LMNX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) on November 25th, 2019 at $21.15. In approximately 3 months, Luminex Corp has returned 24.63% as of today's recent price of $26.36.

Over the past year, Luminex Corp has traded in a range of $17.35 to $26.49 and is now at $26.36, 52% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures and markets biological testing technologies with applications throughout the clinical diagnostic and life science industries. The Company's open-architecture technologies enable large numbers of biological tests (bioassays) to be conducted and analyzed quickly and accurately.

