Uptrend Call Working As Lumentum Hol Stock Rises 38.3% (LITE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lumentum Hol (NASDAQ:LITE) on October 28th, 2019 at $57.10. In approximately 3 months, Lumentum Hol has returned 38.30% as of today's recent price of $78.96.

Lumentum Hol share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $84.49 and a 52-week low of $40.28 and are now trading 96% above that low price at $78.96 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, supplies optical and photonic products. Lumentum Holdings serves customers worldwide.

