Uptrend Call Working As Live Oak Bancsha Stock Rises 16.8% (LOB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Live Oak Bancsha (NASDAQ:LOB) on April 12th, 2019 at $16.10. In approximately 10 months, Live Oak Bancsha has returned 16.81% as of today's recent price of $18.80.

Over the past year, Live Oak Bancsha has traded in a range of $13.09 to $20.46 and is now at $18.80, 44% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. provides small business lending. The Company offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural, and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares serves customers in the United States.

