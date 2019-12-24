Uptrend Call Working As Lithia Motors-A Stock Rises 93.3% (LAD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lithia Motors-A (NYSE:LAD) on January 2nd, 2019 at $77.08. In approximately 12 months, Lithia Motors-A has returned 93.34% as of today's recent price of $149.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lithia Motors-A have traded between a low of $69.04 and a high of $165.27 and are now at $149.02, which is 116% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

Lithia Motors, Inc. retails, finances, and services new and used vehicles. The Company also provides other related services and products, such as the sale of parts and accessories, extended service contracts, aftermarket automotive products, and collision repair services. Lithia Motors operates throughout the United States.

