Uptrend Call Working As Liberty Br-A Stock Rises 19.8% (LBRDA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Liberty Br-A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) on August 29th, 2019 at $103.31. In approximately 4 months, Liberty Br-A has returned 19.80% as of today's recent price of $123.77.

In the past 52 weeks, Liberty Br-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $68.76 and a high of $124.17 and are now at $123.77, 80% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation invests in communication companies. The Company has principal assets in TruePosition and Time Warner Cable.

