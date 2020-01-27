Uptrend Call Working As Liberty Br-C Stock Rises 23.5% (LBRDK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Liberty Br-C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on August 30th, 2019 at $105.32. In approximately 5 months, Liberty Br-C has returned 23.51% as of today's recent price of $130.09.

In the past 52 weeks, Liberty Br-C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $72.19 and a high of $132.00 and are now at $130.09, 80% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation invests in communication companies. The Company has principal assets in TruePosition and Time Warner Cable.

