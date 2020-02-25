Uptrend Call Working As Lgi Homes Inc Stock Rises 22.5% (LGIH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) on January 8th, 2020 at $76.00. In approximately 2 months, Lgi Homes Inc has returned 22.48% as of today's recent price of $93.08.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lgi Homes Inc have traded between a low of $52.16 and a high of $95.72 and are now at $93.08, which is 78% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% higher and 1.48% higher over the past week, respectively.

LGI Homes, Inc. operates as a home builder. The Company designs and builds homes. LGI Homes serves customers in the States of Texas, Arizona, Florida, and Georgia.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Lgi Homes Inc shares.

