Uptrend Call Working As Lennar Corp-A Stock Rises 18.7% (LEN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) on January 8th, 2020 at $58.90. In approximately 1 month, Lennar Corp-A has returned 18.68% as of today's recent price of $69.90.

Lennar Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.47 and a 52-week low of $44.84 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $69.90 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Lennar Corporation constructs and sells single-family attached and detached homes, as well as buys and sells residential land. The Company also provides mortgage financing, title insurance, commercial real estate, investment management, and other financial services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Lennar Corp-A shares.

