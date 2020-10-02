Uptrend Call Working As Leidos Holdings Stock Rises 30.3% (LDOS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) on October 29th, 2019 at $84.73. In approximately 3 months, Leidos Holdings has returned 30.33% as of today's recent price of $110.43.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Leidos Holdings have traded between a low of $59.16 and a high of $113.20 and are now at $110.43, which is 87% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.2%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services and solutions. The Company provides its services in the areas of national security, engineering, and health.



