Uptrend Call Working As Landstar System Stock Rises 8.6% (LSTR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) on April 6th, 2020 at $97.32. In approximately 3 weeks, Landstar System has returned 8.62% as of today's recent price of $105.71.

Landstar System share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $120.23 and a 52-week low of $85.30 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $105.71 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% lower and 0.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

Landstar System, Inc. is a North American truckload carrier. The Company transports a variety of freight, including iron and steel, automotive products, paper, lumber, chemicals, foodstuffs, and military hardware. Landstar System provides truckload carrier. intermodal transportation, and expedited air and truck services to shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

