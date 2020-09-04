Uptrend Call Working As Landauer Inc Stock Rises 26.6% (LDR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Landauer Inc (:LDR) on June 9th, 2017 at $53.08. In approximately 35 months, Landauer Inc has returned 26.61% as of today's recent price of $67.20.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Landauer Inc have traded between a low of $41.00 and a high of $68.50 and are now at $67.20, which is 64% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Landauer, Inc. supplies personnel radiation monitoring services. The devices, known as dosimeters, are worn as badges by doctors, technicians, scientists, and other workers exposed to radiation from x-rays or radioactive materials. The Company analyzes the radiation sensitive film in the badges to determine the exposure of the individual.

