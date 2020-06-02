Uptrend Call Working As Lakeland Finl Stock Rises 5.5% (LKFN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lakeland Finl (NASDAQ:LKFN) on October 23rd, 2019 at $45.72. In approximately 4 months, Lakeland Finl has returned 5.52% as of today's recent price of $48.24.

Over the past year, Lakeland Finl has traded in a range of $41.26 to $50.00 and is now at $48.24, 17% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary offers a wide range of commercial and personal banking services including savings and time deposits, loans, and financial counseling through offices in northern Indiana and a loan production office in Indianapolis.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Lakeland Finl shares.

