Uptrend Call Working As L3 Technologies Stock Rises 38.9% (LLL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) on January 14th, 2019 at $176.53. In approximately 16 months, L3 Technologies has returned 38.88% as of today's recent price of $245.17.

In the past 52 weeks, L3 Technologies share prices have been bracketed by a low of $214.05 and a high of $260.48 and are now at $245.17, 15% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides communication and electronic equipment. The Company offers surveillance, antenna, aircraft simulation, laser rangefinding, modification, and image intensification equipment. L3 Technologies serves customers worldwide.

