Uptrend Call Working As Kla-Tencor Corp Stock Rises 6.4% (KLAC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) on December 13th, 2019 at $171.61. In approximately 3 weeks, Kla-Tencor Corp has returned 6.39% as of today's recent price of $182.57.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kla-Tencor Corp have traded between a low of $85.69 and a high of $181.99 and are now at $182.39, which is 113% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation manufactures yield management and process monitoring systems for the semiconductor industry. The Company's systems are used to analyze product and process quality at critical steps in the manufacture of circuits and provide feedback so that fabrication problems can be identified. KLA-Tencor operates sales, service, and application centers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Kla-Tencor Corp shares.

Log in and add Kla-Tencor Corp (KLAC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.