Uptrend Call Working As Kansas City Sout Stock Rises 27.1% (KSU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kansas City Sout (NYSE:KSU) on October 16th, 2019 at $133.96. In approximately 4 months, Kansas City Sout has returned 27.11% as of today's recent price of $170.27.

Kansas City Sout share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $169.91 and a 52-week low of $101.11 and are now trading 68% above that low price at $170.27 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiary, is the holding company for transportation segment subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company operates a railroad system that provides shippers with rail freight services in commercial and industrial markets of the United States and Mexico.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Kansas City Sout shares.

