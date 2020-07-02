Uptrend Call Working As Kadant Inc Stock Rises 13.9% (KAI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) on November 27th, 2019 at $97.55. In approximately 2 months, Kadant Inc has returned 13.91% as of today's recent price of $111.11.

In the past 52 weeks, Kadant Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $77.67 and a high of $114.05 and are now at $111.11, 43% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Kadant Inc. is a supplier of equipment used in the global papermaking and paper recycling industries. The Company offers paper machine accessories, fluid handling, and water management products. Kadant's fluid-handling products are used to optimize production in the steel, rubber, plastics, food, and textile industries. Kadant manufactures granules made from papermaking products.

