Uptrend Call Working As Johnson Outdoo-A Stock Rises 23.7% (JOUT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Johnson Outdoo-A (NASDAQ:JOUT) on September 12th, 2019 at $61.03. In approximately 3 months, Johnson Outdoo-A has returned 23.70% as of today's recent price of $75.49.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Johnson Outdoo-A have traded between a low of $54.12 and a high of $91.90 and are now at $75.49, which is 39% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.8%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreational products. The Company offers products includes outdoor clothing, tents, canoes, compasses, sailboats, flotation devices, diving equipment, and motors. Johnson Outdoors serves customers in the United States.

