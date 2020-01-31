Uptrend Call Working As J2 Global Inc Stock Rises 0.1% (JCOM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) on January 9th, 2020 at $98.10. In approximately 3 weeks, J2 Global Inc has returned 0.12% as of today's recent price of $98.22.

In the past 52 weeks, J2 Global Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $72.69 and a high of $104.57 and are now at $98.50, 36% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

j2 Global, Inc. provides cloud-based communications and storage messaging services. The Company offers online fax, virtual voice, hosted email, email marketing, online backup, and unified communications services. j2 Global serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of J2 Global Inc shares.

Log in and add J2 Global Inc (JCOM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.