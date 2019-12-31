Uptrend Call Working As Iradimed Corp Stock Rises 3.9% (IRMD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) on July 30th, 2019 at $22.77. In approximately 5 months, Iradimed Corp has returned 3.89% as of today's recent price of $23.65.

In the past 52 weeks, Iradimed Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.68 and a high of $29.80 and are now at $23.65, 42% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

iRadimed Corp provides non-magnetic intravenous infusion pump systems for use during magnetic resonance imaging procedures.

