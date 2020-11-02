Uptrend Call Working As Intuit Inc Stock Rises 11.6% (INTU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) on December 20th, 2019 at $265.95. In approximately 2 months, Intuit Inc has returned 11.60% as of today's recent price of $296.81.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intuit Inc have traded between a low of $207.69 and a high of $299.90 and are now at $296.81, which is 43% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% higher and 0.76% higher over the past week, respectively.

Intuit Inc. develops and markets business and financial management software solutions for small and medium sized businesses, financial institutions, consumers, and accounting professionals. The Company provides software for small business management and payroll processing, personal finance, and tax preparation and filing.

