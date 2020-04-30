Uptrend Call Working As Intl Speedway-A Stock Rises 3.7% (ISCA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Intl Speedway-A (NASDAQ:ISCA) on November 12th, 2018 at $43.55. In approximately 18 months, Intl Speedway-A has returned 3.65% as of today's recent price of $45.14.

Intl Speedway-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.73 and a 52-week low of $41.23 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $45.13 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

International Speedway Corporation promotes motorsports activities in the United States. The Company owns and operates various facilities, including Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Phoenix International Raceway, Darlington Raceway, Watkins Glen International, and has interests in other facilities. International also owns and operates MRN Radio and DAYTONA USA.

