Uptrend Call Working As Intl Fcstone Inc Stock Rises 23.1% (INTL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) on December 6th, 2019 at $42.03. In approximately 2 months, Intl Fcstone Inc has returned 23.08% as of today's recent price of $51.73.

Intl Fcstone Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.23 and a 52-week low of $34.10 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $51.73 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 0.86% higher over the past week, respectively.

INTL FCStone Inc. is a financial services holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries offer a broad spectrum of financial services to its customers throughout the world, including execution and advisory services in commodities, currencies, and international securities.

