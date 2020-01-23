Uptrend Call Working As Intersect Ent In Stock Rises 22.3% (XENT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Intersect Ent In (NASDAQ:XENT) on November 1st, 2019 at $20.47. In approximately 3 months, Intersect Ent In has returned 22.26% as of today's recent price of $25.02.

Over the past year, Intersect Ent In has traded in a range of $14.62 to $35.87 and is now at $25.02, 71% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Intersect ENT, Inc. manufactures medical devices. The Company offers products and therapies for ear, nose, and throat surgeons to improve treatment for their patients with chronic diseases. Intersect ENT serves doctors and patients throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Intersect Ent In shares.

Log in and add Intersect Ent In (XENT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.