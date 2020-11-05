Uptrend Call Working As Interface Inc Stock Rises 18.7% (TILE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) on March 31st, 2020 at $7.49. In approximately 1 month, Interface Inc has returned 18.69% as of today's recent price of $8.89.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Interface Inc have traded between a low of $5.06 and a high of $17.68 and are now at $8.89, which is 76% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.92% lower and 5.58% lower over the past week, respectively.

Interface, Inc. manufactures, markets, installs, and services products for the commercial and institutional interiors market. The Company provides modular carpet, panel fabrics for use in open plan office furniture systems, and complementary products, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services. Interface markets its products around the world.

