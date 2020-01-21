Uptrend Call Working As Inovalon Holdi-A Stock Rises 20.1% (INOV)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Inovalon Holdi-A (NASDAQ:INOV) on November 5th, 2019 at $16.65. In approximately 3 months, Inovalon Holdi-A has returned 20.12% as of today's recent price of $20.00.
Inovalon Holdi-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.32 and a 52-week low of $8.60 and are now trading 133% above that low price at $20.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.3%.
Inovalon Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology company. The Company offers cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry.
Keywords: spotlights inovalon holdi-a
Ticker(s): INOV