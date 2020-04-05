Uptrend Call Working As Infinera Corp Stock Rises 17.0% (INFN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN) on March 19th, 2020 at $4.87. In approximately 2 months, Infinera Corp has returned 16.96% as of today's recent price of $5.69.

Over the past year, Infinera Corp has traded in a range of $3.68 to $12.50 and is now at $5.69, 55% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Infinera Corporation manufactures digital optical telecommunications equipment. The Company uses photonic integrated circuits to create digital optical networks. Infinera markets its products to carriers, data service providers, and cable operators.

