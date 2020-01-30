Uptrend Call Working As Indep Hldg Co Stock Rises 1.7% (IHC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Indep Hldg Co (NYSE:IHC) on November 12th, 2019 at $39.91. In approximately 3 months, Indep Hldg Co has returned 1.74% as of today's recent price of $40.60.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Indep Hldg Co have traded between a low of $33.37 and a high of $42.60 and are now at $40.78, which is 22% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Independence Holding Company sells life and health insurance through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York, and Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. The Company is licensed to sell insurance in the United States, the District of Columbia, and the Virgin Islands.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Indep Hldg Co shares.

Log in and add Indep Hldg Co (IHC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.